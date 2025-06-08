Eid strikes in Gaza: Israel kills and injures dozens as health system collapses

Shafaq News/ On the third day of Eid al-Adha, Israel escalated its military campaign across Gaza, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians—including near aid distribution centers—amid mounting warnings of a looming collapse in the Strip’s medical system.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health's latest update, the overall death toll has reached 54,772, with 125,834 injuries since October 7, 2023. Over the past 48 hours, hospitals received 10 fatalities and more than 110 injured from areas near humanitarian aid zones. The cumulative toll from strikes targeting aid sites has surpassed 110 dead and more than 1,000 wounded.

Among Sunday’s attacks, Arab media indicated that four Palestinians were killed and more than 70 injured in a strike near a US-affiliated aid center west of Rafah. A drone attack on displaced families’ tents in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, killed five, including two children. Additional casualties were reported after airstrikes hit the Maan area east of Khan Younis and Jabalia town in the north.

في صبيحة ثالث أيام عيد الأضحى..وداع شـــــهـــــــــــــداء ارتقوا بنيران جيش الاحتلال قرب مركز مساعدات الشركة الأمريكية غرب مدينة رفح. pic.twitter.com/myYVbiHCHN — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 8, 2025

Artillery shelling struck the Al-Atatra area in Beit Lahiya, wounding a child and an elderly man. Two Palestinians were also injured in Abasan, east of Khan Younis, following a drone attack.

Israeli helicopter gunships reportedly opened fire on homes in central Gaza, while ground forces demolished residential buildings east of Jabalia camp. Airstrikes targeted the northeast al-Tuffah neighborhood, though casualty figures remain unknown.

Amid the bombardment, Gaza’s health authorities issued stark warnings. “We are approaching mass death,” said the general director of the Health Ministry in an interview with al-Jazeera, accusing Israel of systematically destroying Gaza’s healthcare system to facilitate forced displacement and settlement expansion.

Gaza’s hospitals are running out of fuel, with officials confirming they may shut down within 48 hours. “Hospitals are operating on strict electricity rationing. The world must act immediately to save Gaza,” the head of field hospitals told al-Jazeera. “Malnutrition is now widespread, and the population has entered a critical stage.”

The situation is particularly dire in Khan Younis, where 650,000 residents rely solely on the Nasser Medical Complex. The director of Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital also warned that kidney dialysis units are no longer functioning due to repeated Israeli attacks.

Separately, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, issued an urgent warning regarding Israeli soldier Matan Zangauker, held by the group. He claimed Israeli forces are surrounding the location and cautioned that "the enemy will not retrieve the captive alive; if he is killed during the raid, the Israeli army will be responsible."