Netanyahu’s post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli control, Hamas disarmed

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out the contours of his post-war vision for Gaza.

In a televised press conference, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s three core war objectives: the destruction of Hamas, the return of all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a security threat. "These goals are indivisible," he said, declaring that Israel is "determined to see them through to the end."

Offering new details on the hostage situation, Netanyahu said Israel has recovered 197 captives, including 148 alive.

He added that 20 hostages are still believed to be alive, while 38 have been confirmed dead. “We will bring everyone back, without exception,” he pledged, expressing openness to a temporary ceasefire to secure further hostage releases.

Netanyahu announced a US-coordinated, three-phase plan for managing Gaza after the war, including immediate delivery of food aid to prevent what he called a looming humanitarian disaster, via secure distribution hubs managed by American firms and overseen by Israeli forces.

He also proposed establishing what he termed a "sterile" zone in southern Gaza, free of Hamas presence, for relocating civilians and channeling humanitarian assistance.

Netanyahu stated unequivocally that once the fighting ends, Israel will maintain full security control over Gaza, and Hamas will be “completely defeated.”

While expressing willingness to end the war, Netanyahu tied that to what he described as "non-negotiable" conditions, including the unconditional release of all hostages, the disarmament and removal of Hamas from governance, the exile of Hamas leaders from Gaza, and the complete demilitarization of the Strip.

He also referenced the so-called “Trump Plan,” hailing it as “fair and revolutionary,” and hinted at the possibility of voluntary civilian departures from Gaza—an assertion likely to spark international controversy amid concerns of forced displacement.