Netanyahu: Palestinian state within Israel “Ridiculous”

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu escalated his rhetoric against the Palestinians, Iran, and Hezbollah, vowing to intensify Israel’s regional campaigns despite mounting international pressure.

Netanyahu accused Palestinian leaders of collaborating with Arab states to establish a state “within Israel” rather than pursue coexistence, calling the idea of Palestinian statehood “ridiculous” and citing Gaza as proof of its “failure.”

“The refusal to recognize the Jewish state remains the primary obstacle to peace.”

Israeli PM also criticized former US President Joe Biden’s administration for pressuring Israel during the Gaza war, remarking, “They threatened to cut weapons supplies. We made it clear—Israel is not a subordinate state.”

Addressing Iran, Netanyahu labeled Tehran the region’s “gravest threat,” claiming Israeli covert operations delayed its nuclear ambitions by a decade. He vowed to continue targeting Iranian nuclear sites, urging a resolution modeled after Libya’s dismantlement of its weapons program.

Additionally, Netanyahu disclosed that Israeli forces had crippled Hezbollah’s communications network, destroying missile stockpiles built over the past thirty years. He further revealed that Israel did not consult Washington before targeting Hezbollah’s former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

“Some figures are irreplaceable. Nasrallah was one of them—and we eliminated him.”