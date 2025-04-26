Under Fire: Israel killed +35 Palestinians in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces intensified their operations across Gaza on Saturday, ordering residents of several neighborhoods in Gaza City to evacuate as the military warned it would strike "with great force" against what it called militant targets.

According to Palestinian media, since dawn, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 37 Palestinians, including 13 in Gaza City alone.

Israel resumed its ground and air campaign on March 18 after a two-month ceasefire collapsed, pressing Hamas to surrender its weapons and release the remaining hostages. The renewed offensive has deepened the humanitarian crisis, with relief agencies warning of looming famine across the besieged territory.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of causing "man-made and politically motivated starvation," highlighting that nearly 3,000 aid trucks remain stranded at Gaza’s border crossings.

Israel’s military actions have also drawn legal scrutiny with the International Criminal Court in 2024 issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, while South Africa’s genocide case against Israel continues at the International Court of Justice.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that Israeli strikes have killed more than 51,400 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and wounded over 117,400 others since the conflict erupted on October 7, 2023.