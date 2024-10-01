The White House warns: Iran is preparing to launch a missile attack on Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran is prepared to launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel in the coming hours, a senior official at the White House revealed on Tuesday.

The official, in remarks reported by "Al Jazeera," stated, "Any direct military attack from Iran on Israel will result in severe consequences for Tehran."

For its part, Israeli Channel 13 pointed to a "state of maximum alert in Israel following expectations of an attack from Iran."

"We were just informed by our partners in the United States that they are monitoring preparations from Iran to launch missiles toward Israel soon,” the spokesperson for the Israeli army said.

He added, "At this stage, we have not detected any aerial threats launched toward Israel from Iran. We have dealt with such threats in the past, and we will address them at this stage as well."

The army spokesperson further noted, " Our air defense systems are fully prepared, and the Air Force is intensifying its sorties. We are at the peak of our readiness, both offensively and defensively."

These statements come amid heightened tensions in the region following the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Israel's initiation of a “targeted” ground operation in southern Lebanon. This situation could lead to a full-scale war involving the parties supporting Israel—primarily the United States—on one side, and those supporting Hezbollah and Hamas, mainly Iran and the Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah), Iraqi factions, and other forces.