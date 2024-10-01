US warns of imminent Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel

Shafaq News/ The US has intelligence suggesting Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, a senior White House official told Axios on Tuesday, warning Tehran of "severe consequences" should the attack proceed.

Tehran has vowed retaliation following a series of Israeli assassinations in recent months. The White House believes the attack is imminent and is taking steps to support Israel’s defensive measures.

“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military strike from Iran on Israel will result in severe consequences for Iran,” the official said.

A senior Israeli official informed Axios that intelligence indicates the attack could occur within hours. The warning from the U.S. was received at noon local time in Israel (5am ET). The assessment from Israeli and U.S. sources is that the scope of the planned attack mirrors Iran's first direct assault on Israeli territory last April, though this time ballistic missiles, which could reach Israel in as little as 12 minutes, are expected.

This comes just hours after Israel escalated its conflict with Hezbollah by launching a ground offensive into southern Lebanon.

For two months, Iran has been promising retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. However, despite Hezbollah's urging, Tehran has refrained from direct action until now. The latest developments, including the Israeli ground invasion and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, are seen as potential triggers for Iranian intervention.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations and said in a statement, “We are in the midst of a campaign against Iran's axis of evil. We must stand united in the challenging days ahead.”

An Israeli military spokesperson, Adm. Daniel Hagari, confirmed that the U.S. had informed the military of Iran’s preparations, though no air threat had been detected yet. “Our air defense systems are fully prepared, and air force jets are patrolling the sky. An Iranian attack on Israel will have consequences,” Hagari said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting with Morocco’s foreign minister.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has offered no clear indication of how Iran plans to respond but warned Israel it would “regret its actions” following the recent killing of Nasrallah and an Iranian general.

In April, Iran launched a large drone and missile attack against Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Syria. Most of the attacks were intercepted outside of Israeli airspace by Israeli and allied forces, resulting in no fatalities.