Blinken: Israel Destroyed Iran’s defenses, stripped it of the ability to supply Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Iran has "lost the ability" to supply Hezbollah with weapons, adding that the group has withdrawn to the northern part of the Litani River.

In his speech at the Atlantic Council, Blinken stated that "Hezbollah has lost and is now a thing of the past, and its attacks have harmed both Lebanese and Israelis."

He explained that President Biden has taken swift action to prevent the spread of conflict in the Middle East, noting that Hamas's military capabilities and its ability to govern Gaza have been significantly diminished, and Iran’s influence has waned.

Blinken highlighted that the collapse of the Assad regime and the shifting balance of power in the region have altered the Middle East considerably, but cautioned that "the situation remains dangerous."

Expressing his belief that Israel had successfully destroyed Iran’s air defense systems, Blinken warned that "the Middle East conflict is affecting our bases and forces in the region, with terrorist groups trying to exploit the situation."

He further stated that a new reality could be forged in the Middle East, where all parties could live in peace and stability.

Regarding the post-war plan for Gaza, Blinken revealed that the administration of Gaza should be handled by the Palestinian Authority, with temporary roles for the United Nations and foreign parties.

He emphasized that the plan would be presented to the Trump administration.

"We believe the Palestinian Authority should call on international partners to help establish and take responsibility for a temporary administration that would manage key civilian sectors in Gaza," Blinken said.

The US minister clarified that the plan involves Israel's withdrawal and the establishment of a governance structure for Gaza, with the Palestinian Authority participating in its management.

As part of the new plan, Blinken confirmed that those managing Gaza would work closely with a senior UN official to oversee stabilization and recovery efforts in the region.

He also mentioned the creation of a temporary security force made up of partner countries' troops and vetted Palestinian personnel.

Blinken urged the Palestinian Authority to undertake comprehensive reforms and to foster unity between the West Bank and Gaza. He stressed that "Israel will have to accept a unified Gaza and West Bank under the leadership of a reformed Palestinian Authority."

He emphasized the need to pave the way for Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side in freedom and dignity.

On another note, Blinken stated that "Israelis must abandon the myth that they can annex land by default." He pointed out that Israel has been expanding settlements and annexing territory at a faster pace than at any time in the past decade.

Regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, Blinken confirmed that Hamas had accepted proposals from President Biden and that work was underway with intermediaries to implement a prisoner exchange and establish a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He reiterated that "a Palestinian state ruled by Hamas, which seeks to destroy the concept of a two-state solution, cannot be accepted."

Blinken considered that Hamas has sought to ignite a regional war, adding that “the group had recruited nearly as many new fighters as those it had lost.”