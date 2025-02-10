Iran, Hamas coordinated 2023 attack from 2021

Shafaq News/ Tehran and Hamas began Planning October 7, 2023 attack in May 2021, Israeli report revealed on Monday.

According to the Israeli report, Iran deliberately withheld certain information about the attack from former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah at a specific point in the planning process.

The report provided what it called “evidence of exchanged messages between leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, proving that the three parties were covertly complicit in preparing a joint attack on Israel.”

The exchanged messages between Iran and Hamas began as early as May 2021, following Operation "Guardian of the Walls," with discussions on rehabilitating Hamas for various purposes, including the large-scale attack, the report added.

Notably, the Gaza Health Ministry reports that 48,208 people have been killed and 111,655 injured in Israeli military operations, along with thousands remain missing under the rubble. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed in the October 7 attack, with more than 200 taken hostage.