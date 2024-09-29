US warns Iran, allies against targeting American interests amid Middle East tensions

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has warned Iran and its allied forces against taking advantage of the Middle East's volatile situation to target US personnel or interests, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said Austin emphasized that the U.S. is prepared to respond to any attempts by Iran, its partners, or proxies to exploit the current conflict.

"Austin made it clear that should Iran or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend our people," Ryder stated.

The defense secretary also authorized the deployment of additional defensive air capabilities in the region and raised the readiness of US forces to respond to potential contingencies.

"Secretary Austin has increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, enhancing our preparedness to respond to various scenarios," Ryder added.

The US has ramped up its military posture in the region amid ongoing concerns over the broader impacts of the Israel-Palestine conflict.