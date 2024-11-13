US prioritizes shielding Iraq from conflict, declines Baghdad’s request to restrict Israeli airspace access

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, former US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, stated that Washington’s priority is to “distance Iraq from regional conflict,” amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Schenker, currently the director of the Arab Politics Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, stressed to Al-Hurra that “the US aims to shield Iraq from regional instability.”

Schenker noted that Iraq has consistently reiterated its stance against allowing its land and airspace to be used for attacks on neighboring countries. However, he revealed that the US has “declined Iraq's request, made by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to persuade Israel not to use Iraqi airspace for military operations against Iran.”

He expressed skepticism about the feasibility of Iraq's request, citing reports that “Iran is allegedly stockpiling ballistic missiles on Iraqi soil.” Schenker highlighted a “lack” of Iraqi actions to curb this, including no arrests of armed factions members from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) or other groups that have previously targeted Israel.

The US has reportedly cautioned Baghdad about potential consequences if Iraqi territory is used to launch an attack against Israel. Schenker emphasized the need for Iraq to “strengthen border security and prevent weapons smuggling.”

On October 26, the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted military sites in Iran in retaliation for Iranian missile strikes against Israel on October 1. Iran characterized its missile attack as a response to the killing of its backed leaders and a member of the Revolutionary Guard.