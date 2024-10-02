US vows to defend Israel after Iranian missile strikes

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated, on Wednesday, that the United States "will never hesitate to protect American forces and interests in the Middle East, as well as to defend Israel and other regional partners."

Austin added that US forces in the Middle East intercepted "missiles launched by Iran towards Israel."

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced, on Tuesday, that American destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea launched dozens of missiles to intercept Iranian rockets.

On X, Austin stated that he spoke with the Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant "following today’s outrageous act of aggression by Iran against Israel. The Minister and I expressed mutual appreciation for the coordinated defense of Israel against nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by Iran and committed to remain in close contact. I also expressed my deepest condolences to the families impacted by the horrific and deadly terrorist shooting in Israel."

Earlier, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had announced that it targeted three Israeli military bases around Tel Aviv with missiles, according to the "Mehr" news agency.

These strikes follow Israel's ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon, targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israel also killed Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike last Friday, escalating fears of a new regional war.