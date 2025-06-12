White House intel: Israel poised to strike Iran

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump and senior White House officials received intelligence indicating that Israel is “on high alert” and prepared to launch a military strike against Iran, according to American media reports on Thursday.

CBS News, citing informed sources, reported that both Israeli officials and White House spokespeople declined to comment on the matter.

Previous reports have suggested that Israel is considering unilateral action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, despite US pressure to refrain from military escalation while negotiations continue between Washington and Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long opposed any deal with Iran. His office maintains that Israel has carried out “countless public and covert operations” to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program.

In May, President Trump stated publicly that he urged Netanyahu not to proceed with an attack on Iran, citing ongoing nuclear talks. “I told him it would be inappropriate to act now because we are very close to a resolution,” Trump said at the time.

Should Israel proceed with a strike, US intelligence assessments indicated that Iran may retaliate against American targets in neighboring Iraq.

The US has already announced plans to reduce embassy staff in Baghdad due to security concerns. President Trump described the Middle East as “a dangerous place” and confirmed reports that Americans were being advised to leave the region.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, Trump told reporters that the US “will not allow” Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

While the Trump administration continues to seek a deal to limit Iran’s nuclear activity, international watchdogs report that Tehran has been enriching uranium to levels nearing weapons-grade. The negotiations remain delicate, with both sides far from agreement.

Trump insists on a total halt to enrichment, while Iran maintains it has the right to pursue peaceful nuclear development and denies any intent to produce nuclear weapons.

Two US officials told CBS that Washington’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, still plans to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday for a sixth round of nuclear talks.