Myanmar earthquake: Casualties surpass 10,000

Shafaq News/ The overall casualties from the earthquake that struck Myanmar have risen to more than 10,000, including those confirmed dead, injured, and missing, the state-run daily The Mirror reported on Sunday.

According to the data, at least 3,471 people have been confirmed dead, while 4,671 others were injured and 214 remain missing.

Relief organizations warn that the actual number of missing individuals may be significantly higher than official figures suggest, cautioning that recent rainfall in several parts of the country could complicate ongoing relief operations and increase the risk of disease outbreaks.

“Families are sleeping in front of the rubble of their homes as bodies are being pulled from the debris,” UN senior relief official Tom Fletcher wrote on X.

“We need tents and hope for survivors as they rebuild shattered lives,” he added, emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts to preserve as many lives as possible.

Continuing visits in Myanmar in wake of devastating earthquake. Families sleeping outside the ruins of their homes while bodies of loved ones are pulled from rubble. Real fear of more quakes. We need to get tents and hope to survivors as they rebuild their shattered lives. pic.twitter.com/A2g8yQe4Mh — Tom Fletcher (@UNReliefChief) April 5, 2025

China, India, and several Southeast Asian countries have sent rescue teams and humanitarian aid over the past week to support recovery operations in the earthquake-affected regions, home to an estimated 28 million people.

The US has also pledged at least $9 million in aid for quake-affected communities in Myanmar. However, current and former US officials have warned that the suspension of the country’s foreign aid program may impact the overall response capacity.