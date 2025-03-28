7.7 quake hits Myanmar, shakes neighbors

Shafaq News/ A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, sending tremors across the region and causing panic among residents, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake hit 16 kilometers northwest of Sagaing at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located about 17.2 kilometers from Mandalay, a city of 1.5 million people.

Social media footage from Mandalay, Myanmar’s historic royal capital, showed collapsed buildings and debris scattered across the streets.

Germany’s GFZ Research Centre for Geosciences confirmed the earthquake was relatively shallow, which likely intensified the shaking.

The impact also affected countries along Myanmar’s borders. The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported that tremors were felt in Yunnan province in southwestern China. The agency also recorded the quake at a magnitude of 7.9, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Strong tremors were also felt in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, where residents rushed into the streets in fear.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced an emergency meeting to assess the situation and discuss preparedness for any potential aftershocks or further developments.