Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,700 as rescue efforts continue

Shafaq News/ The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen to more than 1,700, with rescue teams continuing to retrieve bodies from the rubble, the government announced on Monday.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, a government spokesperson, told state broadcaster MRTV that the 7.7-magnitude quake also left 3,400 people injured, while more than 300 remain missing.

The earthquake struck at midday last Friday, causing widespread destruction across the country, including in the capital Naypyidaw, and Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, which was near the epicenter.

Dozens of buildings collapsed, and critical infrastructure suffered severe damage, including Mandalay Airport, hampering relief efforts already struggling due to destroyed roads, broken bridges, and widespread communication outages. The ongoing conflict in the country has further complicated rescue operations.

The quake was also felt across neighboring Thailand, where at least 18 people were killed, including several workers at a high-rise construction site in Bangkok that collapsed.