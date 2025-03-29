Myanmar quake death toll surpasses 1,600

Shafaq News/ The death toll from Myanmar’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake has risen to 1,644, with 3,408 injured, the country’s military government announced on Saturday, with at least 139 people remaining missing.

The quake caused widespread destruction, toppling buildings, bridges, and roads, with Mandalay—home to over 1.7 million people—among the hardest-hit areas. In response, authorities declared a state of emergency in six regions and appealed for international humanitarian aid.

Geologist Jess Phoenix told CNN the earthquake unleashed energy equivalent to 334 atomic bomb explosions. She warned that aftershocks could continue for months as the Indian tectonic plate pushes against the Eurasian plate beneath Myanmar.

The disaster comes amid Myanmar’s ongoing civil war. "What would normally be a difficult situation has become nearly impossible," Phoenix noted, highlighting the challenges of delivering aid in a country torn by conflict since a 2021 military coup.