7.7 quake kills 26+ across Myanmar, Thailand

Shafaq News/ At least 26 people across Myanmar and Thailand were dead, in the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck early Friday, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed.

“We are collecting data on affected populations, infrastructure damage, and immediate response priorities,” OCHA spokesperson stated.

In Thailand, one fatality and dozens of injuries were reported after a high-rise building under construction collapsed in Bangkok. Defense Minister Phomtam Witchachai confirmed three deaths and said 90 individuals remain missing.

Emergency teams reportedly rescued at least seven people, while authorities declared the capital a disaster zone and launched search and recovery operations. Witnesses also described widespread panic as residents and tourists evacuated buildings.

In Myanmar, where the quake originated, at least 20 deaths were confirmed. Three people died in Taungoo after part of a mosque collapsed, while local media reported two dead and 20 injured in a hotel collapse in Aung Ban, Shan State.

Mandalay reported structural damage, including to its historic royal palace, while a 90-year-old bridge in Sagaing Region reportedly gave way.

China’s state media also reported tremors in Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, with confirmed injuries and property damage in the border city of Ruili.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with regional governments and international agencies coordinating emergency responses.