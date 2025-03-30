Iraq urges humanitarian cooperation as Myanmar’s quake deaths hit 1,700

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq expressed solidarity with Myanmar following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck on March 28, causing extensive human and material losses.

In an official statement, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed condolences to the victims’ families, highlighting the need for “humanitarian cooperation.” It also commended rescue teams for operating under severe conditions.

The earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, severely damaging infrastructure, including the airport. The country’s military-led government initially reported 1,644 deaths and more than 3,400 injuries. By Sunday, the toll had climbed to at least 1,700, with 300 still missing.

In neighboring Thailand, the quake caused at least 17 fatalities and left 83 missing. Structural damage was reported in Bangkok, including the collapse of a high-rise building. A 5.1-magnitude aftershock on March 30 further disrupted rescue operations, heightening concerns over structural safety.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched a $115 million appeal to assist 100,000 people over the next two years. IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Director Alexander Matheou described the situation as a “complex humanitarian crisis,” compounded by extreme heat and the looming monsoon season.

Myanmar Red Cross Society has also deployed volunteers to support search and rescue efforts, deliver first aid, distribute emergency supplies, and operate mobile medical units.