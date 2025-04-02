Myanmar earthquake: Nearly 3,000 dead

Shafaq News/ The powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar last week has killed nearly 3,000 people, as search and rescue operations continue across hard-hit regions, officials said on Wednesday.

The 7.7-magnitude quake struck on Friday near Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, leaving 2,886 dead, 4,639 injured, and 373 missing, according to the State Administration Council. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six regions.

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have warned of severe shortages in shelter, medical aid, clean water, and other basic services, while health officials say the risk of disease outbreaks is rising with the monsoon season approaching. Additionally, UNICEF reported that children are among the most affected, with cases of family separation and limited access to care.

"Rescue efforts have been slowed by damaged infrastructure, limited access to remote areas, and a shortage of heavy equipment," the Myanmar Red Cross Society said.

Rescue teams deployed from China, Russia, India, Thailand, and Singapore, though relief operations remain constrained by security conditions in several regions.

Myanmar sits on a major seismic fault line where the Indo-Australian, Eurasian, and Burma tectonic plates converge. The earthquake is among the most powerful to strike the country in over a century.