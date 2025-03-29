Myanmar quake: Over 1,000 dead, thousands injured

Shafaq News/ The toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen to over 1,000 deaths and 2,300 injuries, according to a statement by the military-led government.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon and continued to shake the region into the night, flattening buildings and causing widespread devastation, killing 1,002 and injuring 2,376.

Thailand was also impacted, with officials in Bangkok reporting 10 deaths, 16 injuries, and 101 people missing — most at three high-rise construction sites.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, and was followed by several aftershocks — one reaching a magnitude of 6.4.

It was Myanmar’s most powerful earthquake since 1991, when a 7.0-magnitude tremor hit roughly 100 miles north of Friday’s epicenter. A comparable 7.7-magnitude quake struck across the border in China in 1988, killing 730 people.

The disaster has drawn comparisons to the 2023 earthquake in Turkiye, which killed over 50,000 people. Officials said the Myanmar quake produced “similar levels of ground shaking and destruction.”