EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 5.667 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of 1.335 million bpd from the previous week’s average of 4.332 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 129,000 bpd last week, which represented 228,000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 357,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.121 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 353,000 bpd, Mexico came next with 306,000 bpd, and Colombia with 209,000 bpd.

Imports from Brazil averaged 168,000 bpd, Nigeria 162,000 bpd, Venezuela 120,000 bpd, and Lybia 99,000 bpd. The United States did not import crude from Ecuador during the reporting week.