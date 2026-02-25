Washington and Damascus map out SDF integration

Shafaq News- Damascus

On Wednesday, US Special Envoy Thomas Barrack and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani discussed the integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state institutions, as well as American investment in Syria's oil and energy sectors.

According to a statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, reviewing steps already taken to bring the SDF under state authority. They also explored launching a Syrian-led international committee to oversee the destruction of chemical weapons, positioning Damascus as a central partner in regional security.

Barrack confirmed the interest of major American companies in contributing to Syria’s economic revival, particularly in the oil and energy sectors. He further outlined the logistical and political arrangements required to reactivate the Syrian Embassy in Washington.

Hostilities between SDF units and Syrian government forces escalated in late 2025 across northeastern Syria, displacing about 130,000 civilians, according to the United Nations. On January 30, 2026, Damascus and the SDF reached a ceasefire detailing phased integration of military and administrative structures, redeployment from front lines, and the deployment of Interior Ministry forces to Hasakah and Qamishli.

