SDF, Syrian government trike preliminary deal in Amman

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian government, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and US Special Envoy Thomas Barrack reached preliminary agreements during recent talks in Amman, Kurdish officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Officials from the Autonomous Administration told the Saudi Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath tv channel that the agreements included joint control of border crossings and the Tishrin Dam. However, discussions on prison facilities and oil fields were postponed to a later stage.

The SDF expressed readiness to integrate into the Syrian army as an independent corps, though no specific timeline was set for the process, the sources noted, adding that the SDF insisted on maintaining its presence in its current areas of control.

A follow-up meeting is expected in Paris on July 25 and will include French, American, and British officials, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, and SDF Commander, Mazloum Abdi.

Earlier, Abdi and Syria's Transitional President, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, reached an agreement to integrate the SDF into the country’s official military structure, transferring all its territories, border crossings, and oil fields while rejecting any calls for division.