SDF denies US-Turkiye deadline for Syria tie-up

On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied claims made in the British outlet, Middle East Eye, that the United States and Turkiye had given the group a 30-day deadline to end its integration process with the Syrian government.

In a statement, the SDF described the claims as “baseless” and part of a deliberate attempt to mislead public opinion.

“The information suggesting that negotiations are underway regarding the future of our forces or their restructuring and integration into Syrian government institutions is false,” the statement read.

The Middle East Eye report, citing unnamed “informed sources,” claimed that a meeting was held in Syria last week between US, Turkish officials, and SDF leadership, during which the group was allegedly told to accelerate its merger with Damascus within 30 days.

The report also alleged that some SDF units would not be incorporated into the Syrian army, while others would be disarmed.

Earlier, Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack agreed on the need to integrate the SDF units into national institutions to restore full state sovereignty.