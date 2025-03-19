SDF, Syrian officials discuss inclusive constitution

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi met with a committee formed by Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to advance an agreement between the Syrian Administration and the SDF.

According to a statement by the SDF, discussions focused on establishing mechanisms for joint committees, which are expected to begin work in early April. They also addressed the constitutional declaration, emphasizing the need for inclusive representation in Syria’s political future and the drafting of a new constitution.

The talks further underscored the importance of a nationwide ceasefire, highlighting efforts to bring stability to all Syrian territories, the statement added.