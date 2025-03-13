Syria’s Al-Sharaa ratifies new constitutional declaration

Shafaq News/ Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa officially ratified the draft constitutional declaration on Thursday, following its signing at the People's Palace in Damascus.

The ratification came after a presentation by Abdul Hamid Al-Awwak, a member of the drafting committee, who outlined its key provisions.

Al-Sharaa expressed hope that the declaration would mark a new chapter for Syria, stating, "We hope this will replace ignorance with knowledge and suffering with mercy, opening a path toward progress and development for the Syrian people."

The declaration establishes a five-year transitional period, grants legislative authority to the People's Assembly, and designates Islamic jurisprudence as the primary source of legislation.