Islamic law, equality: Syria's draft constitution's core pillars revealed

Shafaq News/ Syria’s draft constitutional declaration has been revealed, outlining key governance principles and legislative frameworks for the transitional phase, Sky News Arabia reported, citing Syrian sources.

The document, prepared by a seven-member committee, including two women, defines the country’s interim governance structure until a permanent constitution is adopted. It establishes the legal and political framework for managing state affairs during the transition.

According to the draft, the key provisions include:

• Syria is an independent, sovereign, and indivisible state; geographically and politically.

• Islamic jurisprudence will serve as the primary source of legislation, while freedom of belief is guaranteed, and the state respects all Abrahamic religions.

• The People’s Assembly, appointed by the President, will assume legislative authority until a permanent constitution is enacted and Parliamentary elections take place.

• A committee will be formed to draft a Political Parties Law, and all party activities will be suspended until legislation is finalized.

• The state guarantees political participation and allows party formation on a national basis.

• Commitment to civil peace, social stability, and the prevention of sectarian divisions.

• All citizens are equal before the law, with no discrimination in rights and duties.

• Transitional justice measures will ensure accountability, justice for victims, and honoring of martyrs.

• Arabic is the official language of the state.

Following his appointment as Syria’s transitional president on January 29, Ahmad Al-Sharaa pledged to issue a constitutional declaration, dissolve the People’s Assembly, and form a preparatory committee to establish a new legislative council.

The Legal Committee for Drafting the Constitutional Declaration stated earlier this month that the document draws legitimacy from the National Dialogue Conference and the Victory Conference, where Syrian factions agreed on the necessity of a legal framework to oversee the transition, define governance principles, and safeguard rights and freedoms.