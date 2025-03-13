Syrian constitutional draft declared

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, The Syrian experts committee has unveiled the contents of a draft constitutional declaration, which establishes Arabic as the sole official language and relies on Islamic jurisprudence as a primary source of legislation.

During a press conference, the committee explained that the draft includes provisions for freedom of opinion, expression, media, publication, and journalism. It also reaffirms the state's commitment to the unity of the land and people while respecting cultural particularities.

"We have ensured a specific section on rights and freedoms to strike a balance between societal security and individual liberty," the committee stated.

The draft also guarantees property rights, women's access to education, participation in the workforce, and political rights.

The draft further underscores the significance of judges' independence and their rulings, leaving the decision of removing a council member, dismissing them, or reducing their powers to the People's Assembly.

Legislative authority is to be vested in the People's Assembly, while executive power will be held by the President of the Republic. The transitional period is set at five years, with the President granted the authority to declare a state of emergency.

The draft has sparked a range of reactions, with various groups expressing their opposition. Among the most prominent voices of dissent are the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) and Bahaa Al-Jammal, the leader of Druze operations in Sweida.