Handgun visible under suit jacket: Syria's new leader sparks stir during Iraqi delegation visit

Shafaq News/ Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, sparked a stir on social media when he received the first Iraqi delegation in Damascus following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

On Thursday, a high-level delegation from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS), led by its head Hamid al-Shatri, arrived in Damascus to meet with the new Syrian authorities.

Activists on social media speculated about the handgun visible under al-Sharaa's suit jacket in a photo published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), showing him welcoming al-Shatri.

Opinions among bloggers varied, with some seeing it as “normal” given al-Sharaa’s military role, while others linked it to “concerns” about the Iraqi delegation.

Why Did the Iraqi Delegation Visit Syria?

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News, "Al-Shatri's meeting with Syria's new administration aims to reaffirm Iraq's commitment to non-interference in Syria's internal affairs." The source added, "The Iraqi government will prevent Iraqi armed factions from intervening in Syria, provided that armed groups within Syria stay away from Iraq and that the borders are effectively secured on Syria’s side."

"The Iraqi government and various political factions are focused on ensuring Syria's security and stability," the source pointed out. “The Iraqi delegation is expected to discuss a range of shared interests, including safeguarding the security of all Syrian communities, particularly minorities, while also protecting the rights of the Shia community and respecting its symbols.”

Regarding the ISIS issue, the source noted that al-Shatri would convey Iraq's "genuine concern" about the potential escape or smuggling of ISIS members from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prisons near the Iraqi border. The security and military coordination between Iraq and Syria's Ministry of Defense, which is being restructured by the new Syrian administration, will also be discussed.

The government source further stressed that Iraq’s engagement with the new Syrian administration follows "international pressures, particularly from the United States, which urged Baghdad to establish communication with Damascus and align with recent changes, as other regional countries have done."