Source: Iraqi Intelligence Head arrives in Damascus for talks with new Syrian administration

Shafaq News/ The Head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS), Hamid Al-Shatri, arrived in Damascus to meet with Syria's new administration, a well-informed political source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News, "A high-level delegation from the INIS, led by its head, arrived at the People's Palace in Damascus to meet with the new Syrian administration.”

The source did not provide further details.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani confirmed that the Iraqi government is "assessing" the situation in Syria to make "necessary decisions" regarding its developments.