Iraq's Intelligence Chief reveals talks with Syrian officials

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Iraqi Intelligence Chief Hamid Al-Shatri revealed the key messages he delivered to Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, during a meeting in December.

Al-Shatri confirmed that communication with Syria’s new administration remains ongoing to establish a security framework addressing ISIS, the Al-Hol camp, Syrian military weaponry, and the inclusion of Syria’s diverse communities in its future governance.

Iraq-Syria Security Talks

Speaking at the Baghdad International Forum, Al-Shatri stressed that Iraq’s priority is to protect its national interests, and that developments in Syria “affect not only Iraq but the region,” citing continued “security vulnerabilities.”

He expressed hope that Syria’s transition would “mark a new beginning,” noting that Damascus had sent “positive signals” and provided insights into the unfolding situation.

Concerns Over Security Threats

Al-Shatri explained that his visit to Damascus and talks with Al-Sharaa were based on “strategic considerations,” emphasizing that Iraq “had never been fully aligned with Bashar Al-Assad’s long-standing security threat of a regime.”

“Iraq suffered the most from Al-Assad’s rule, as his regime facilitated the entry of hundreds of suicide bombers and extremist fighters to Iraq,” he said.

“Our messages to al-Sharaa conveyed Iraq’s support for the Syrian people’s aspirations while raising critical issues, including how the new administration intends to engage with its Kurd, Shia, and Alawite communities, who share ties with Iraq.”

ISIS Threat and Military Concerns

Al-Shatri highlighted Iraq’s concerns about ISIS-controlled areas, particularly the Al-Hol camp, which houses around 30,000 individuals from 60 nationalities, as well as 4,000 ISIS fighters detained in Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prisons, including 2,000 Iraqis.

He also warned of the potential for Syrian military weapons to fall into the hands of rogue armed factions, reaffirming Iraq’s ongoing engagement with Syria’s new leadership to establish a mutually acceptable security framework.

Iraq’s Cautious Stance

Iraq has yet to officially acknowledge Syria’s political transition. However, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein recently told France 24 that he had invited Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, to a regional summit Iraq plans to host in May, along with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, who was invited to visit Baghdad “soon.”