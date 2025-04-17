Baghdad ready to host 34th Arab League Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq is set to host the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad on May 17, 2025, marking its most prominent regional diplomatic event in over a decade. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confirmed that preparations are already in motion, with officials anticipating the attendance of representatives from all 22 member states. The summit is poised to signal a renewed chapter in Iraq’s regional diplomacy, reaffirming Baghdad’s ambition to reclaim a central role in shaping Arab consensus.

Logistics and Diplomatic Preparations

For months, Baghdad has been steadily preparing for the upcoming Arab League Summit, with logistical efforts well underway. These preparations include arranging accommodations for heads of state and their delegations, finalizing the summit venue, and coordinating detailed diplomatic protocols.

According to informed sources speaking to Shafaq News, Iraqi envoys have also been dispatched to several Arab capitals to brief leaders on the summit’s agenda and outline the outcomes Iraq aims to achieve.

The Arab League has been closely following Iraq’s preparations. A delegation led by Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki recently visited Baghdad to review the technical and logistical arrangements. Sources familiar with the visit noted that the delegation expressed satisfaction with the progress, with no Arab leader expected to decline the invitation.

Iraqi authorities have also unveiled a comprehensive security plan, including air surveillance, designated security zones, and coordination with neighboring countries to safeguard the event.

“These measures underscore Baghdad’s commitment to not only navigating the political dimensions of the summit but also meeting the complex logistical and security demands of hosting such a high-profile gathering,” the source said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahhaf confirmed that Iraq has completed its initial coordination with the Arab League’s General Secretariat. He characterized the summit as a “key opportunity” for Iraq to deepen regional engagement and reaffirm its pivotal role in Arab diplomacy. “Baghdad is determined to create an environment conducive to productive dialogue and consensus-building,” al-Sahhaf emphasized.

In the lead-up to the event, Iraq is also set to host a series of preparatory ministerial meetings aimed at refining the summit’s agenda, harmonizing national positions, and forming working groups to tackle urgent regional issues. These sessions, according to diplomatic sources, are intended to ensure that the summit goes beyond formality and delivers tangible outcomes.

Political analyst Ghaleb al-Damimi framed the summit as a defining juncture for Iraq’s regional standing. “This is a pivotal moment for Iraq,” he observed, pointing to the country’s ambition to reclaim a more assertive role in shaping Arab policy.

“Hosting the Arab League Summit reflects Iraq’s renewed confidence and its desire to move beyond internal conflict toward constructive diplomacy,” he added.

For al-Damimi, the summit signals that Iraq “is no longer merely a recipient of regional dynamics but an active shaper of them.”

Iraq’s Path Back to Regional Relevance

Baghdad’s renewed diplomatic momentum reflects an ongoing effort to re-establish Iraq’s regional standing after years of internal unrest and disengagement. The last time Iraq hosted the Arab League Summit was in March 2012, under then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. That summit, convened amid tight security, was the first held in Iraq in more than two decades. It was widely seen as a symbolic step toward reintegrating the country into Arab affairs following the 2003 US-led invasion and its long aftermath of instability.

Since 2021, Iraq has intensified its regional outreach through the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership. The inaugural edition in August 2021 focused on easing tensions among rival regional powers, while the second, hosted in 2022, aimed to deepen economic ties and enhance collective security. Both gatherings attracted a diverse group of participants, including France, Iran, Turkiye, and multiple Gulf states, reflecting Iraq’s ambition to serve as a neutral ground for dialogue.

Analysts view these summits as part of a broader strategy by successive Iraqi governments to present the country as a pragmatic mediator capable of bridging longstanding divides.

Iraqi diplomat and Former Ambassador Nizar Khairallah underscored the significance of this diplomatic trajectory, noting, “This summit is not merely ceremonial. It could reposition Baghdad as a strategic forum for Arab consensus on issues that have long divided the region.”

Key Issues on the 2025 Agenda

At the 2024 Arab League Summit in Manama, longstanding divisions surfaced among member states, particularly concerning the conflict in Gaza and the normalization of ties with Israel. While countries such as the UAE and Bahrain pushed for de-escalation and economic cooperation, others, including Algeria and Iraq, firmly opposed normalization efforts absent tangible progress on Palestinian statehood.

Now, Iraq’s hosting of the 2025 Arab League Summit is poised to be a defining moment in the country’s growing role in regional diplomacy, particularly as the Middle East faces ongoing instability in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, and Sudan. The summit offers Iraq a platform to influence regional discussions and contribute to the search for solutions to critical challenges.

Iraqi officials have indicated that the summit’s agenda will also include discussions on joint Arab strategies for water security, energy interdependence, and post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza. These issues are expected to take center stage as Iraq seeks to promote cooperation and encourage long-term stability in the region.

One of the summit’s central obstacles, according to international relations professor Firas Elias, is navigating the divisions between Arab states on key regional issues. He highlighted Syria’s participation as one of the most significant tests for Iraq’s leadership, noting that Baghdad has a real opportunity to succeed, thanks to broad Arab support for its initiative.

Against the backdrop of political fragmentation and escalating humanitarian crises, the summit will also provide Iraq with a unique opportunity to refocus attention on several urgent regional priorities.

Political analyst Huda al-Zuhairi noted that “the Arab League needs to reassert its relevance, and Baghdad may be the place to start that process.” She added that the summit “could serve as a turning point for Arab diplomacy if it moves beyond rhetoric to meaningful coordination.”

Among the most divisive and consequential issues on the agenda is Syria’s reintegration into the Arab diplomatic fold—a development that has triggered both hope and hesitation among member states. Its participation under transitional leadership for the first time since 2011 is expected to dominate headlines and test the League’s ability to navigate complex post-conflict transitions.

Syria’s Reintegration: Recognition and Resistance

Syria’s anticipated participation under transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa is poised to attract significant attention. Following its official readmission to the Arab League in May 2023, Syria will attend the summit for the first time since the 2011 conflict began. This move, supported by Qatar, has sparked debate over the speed and nature of the reintegration process. While some nations have welcomed Syria's return, others remain cautious, concerned that full normalization with Damascus might be premature without clear political reforms.

The rise of Ahmad al-Sharaa, who declared himself Syria’s transitional president in early 2025, has added further complexity to the situation. His ascent is seen as part of a broader effort to reshape Syria’s political landscape in the wake of the al-Assad era.

Nevertheless, Syria’s representation at the summit remains contentious. Several Arab states have voiced reservations about formally recognizing al-Sharaa’s government as the legitimate authority, calling instead for a more inclusive political process and firm guarantees of transitional justice. Critics argue that admitting Syria without addressing accountability issues could set a dangerous precedent and undermine regional reform efforts.

Speaking at the 9th Sulaimani Forum, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed that Al-Sharaa will attend the upcoming Summit on May 17, stating, “An official invitation has been extended.”

In an interview with France 24 in February 2025, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also revealed that invitations would be extended to all Arab leaders, including Syria’s transitional president.

Ahmed al-Yasiri, head of the Arab-Australian Centre for Strategic Studies, suggested that Syria’s inclusion is largely a procedural matter, disconnected from previous bilateral tensions. However, he also anticipated potential divisions over Iran’s influence in the region and concerns among certain Gulf States about provoking US President Donald Trump, issues that could affect diplomatic representation at the summit.

Hussein Alaaldin, an advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, further described Syria’s participation as “a vital step” toward stabilizing the Levant and addressing unresolved issues such as refugee flows, border management, and the persistent threat from extremist groups.