EXCLUSIVE: Iraq uncertain on Syria’s Al-Sharaa attendance at Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq is not yet sure whether Syrian transitional President, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, will attend the 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad, an Iraqi official said on Saturday.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Planning, Hisham Al-Alawi, told Shafaq News that the Iraqi government is keen to make all necessary preparations for holding the Baghdad summit in May, adding that “the summit will enhance Iraq’s efforts to achieve regional stability and economic and political integration in the region.”

Regarding Al-Sharaa's attendance, Al-Alawi noted, “It is not yet confirmed whether he will participate.”

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani has voiced opposition to Al-Sharaa’s potential visit to Baghdad, citing concerns over possible backlash from certain segments ofIraqisociety.

Earlier this month, Iraq extended an official invitation to Syria’s transitional president to attend the upcoming event.

The 34th 2025 Arab Summit, will be held in Iraq following the Arab League’s approval of Al-Sudani’s request to host the event, with the Palestinian cause and the latest regional developments, especially in Syria, being a "top priority" for discussion.