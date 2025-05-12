Foreign Minister to represent Syria as al-Sharaa skips Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ Syria will be represented by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani at the upcoming Arab League Summit in Baghdad on May 17, the Syrian Presidency confirmed on Monday.

In an official statement, the presidency announced that Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa would not participate in the summit, without offering further explanation.

However, a senior Arab diplomat speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) attributed the decision to political pressure from within Iraq. According to the source, several influential pro-Iranian factions in Baghdad strongly objected to al-Sharaa’s inclusion.

The transitional President had reportedly sought US security guarantees ahead of the summit, and earlier reports hinted at a potential low-profile visit under tight secrecy.