Baghdad: security boost at Syrian embassy, six detained

Shafaq News/ Additional security forces had been deployed around the Syrian embassy in Baghdad, following an attempt by six individuals to breach the security cordon surrounding the embassy, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News that the Law Enforcement Command has sent reinforcements to the Syrian embassy in the Mansour area of central Baghdad, “bringing the total number of security units around the embassy to five, in anticipation of potential protests."

"six people were arrested for attempting to cross the security barrier and approach the embassy," he added without providing further details.

Earlier in the day, another security source informed Shafaq News that "security forces had been deployed in the vicinity of the Syrian embassy in the Mansour district, west of Baghdad." This deployment was reportedly made in anticipation of a possible demonstration near the embassy.

The security situation in Syria’s Latakia and Tartus provinces has escalated with clashes between remnants of the former regime and security forces, resulting in numerous casualties.