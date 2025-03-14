Baghdad: suspect arrested for inciting protest outside Syrian Embassy

Shafaq News/ A strong security presence around the Syrian Embassy in Baghdad has been noted, as a security source indicated it could be related to the anticipated visit of Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Al-Shibani to Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Law enforcement forces deployed additional units to reinforce the existing forces to secure the area surrounding the Embassy.

Meanwhile, a suspect accused of inciting protests outside the Syrian Embassy in Baghdad and provoking acts of unrest has been arrested, according to the Iraq Ministry of Interior.

“A suspect who had incited a gathering outside the Syrian Embassy in the Mansour area of Baghdad, leading to disturbances there was successfully apprehended,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also issued a warning, stating that "any attempts to stir unrest or attack Iraq's guests, regardless of their nationality, will be dealt with decisively by the relevant security agencies and specialized departments."

In a related development, Iraqi security forces cordoned off the Syrian Embassy and its surrounding area in Mansour, Baghdad, on Thursday evening, marking the second such operation in two days.

A security source told Shafaq News that law enforcement forces were deployed in the Mansour area on Thursday evening to provide necessary protection around the Syrian Embassy building and its perimeter.

The source explained that this move came after receiving intelligence indicating that groups were attempting to stage a protest outside the Syrian Embassy. The security forces took precautionary measures to prevent any potential incidents.

Earlier, Iraqi security forces had deployed around the Syrian Embassy on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against any unforeseen events. The forces later withdrew after assessing the security situation and ensuring stability.