Syrian, Iraqi, and Iranian Foreign Ministers to meet in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh arrived in Baghdad on Thursday evening ahead of a trilateral meeting scheduled for Friday with his Iraqi and Iranian counterparts, Fuad Hussein and Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting, set to take place in the Iraqi capital, will focus on the rapidly unfolding security developments in Syria and their broader regional implications, according to sources.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the discussions will also explore Iraq’s proposal to host an international summit in Baghdad aimed at addressing the Syrian crisis through political and diplomatic channels.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Baghdad on Friday morning to participate in the talks.

Earlier, the State Administration Coalition, which comprises the political forces forming the Iraqi government, announced an Iraqi initiative to invite neighboring countries and those concerned with the Syrian crisis to an urgent meeting in Baghdad.