Baghdad to host trilateral meeting on Syrian security developments

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Baghdad will host a trilateral meeting involving Iraq, Syria, and Iran to discuss the rapidly escalating security situation in Syria and its broader regional implications.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will include the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh, and the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.

The source added that “the meeting will also address Iraq's mediation efforts to organize an international conference in Baghdad in the near future, aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis through political and diplomatic frameworks.”

The Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers are scheduled to arrive in Baghdad on Friday, in preparation for the meeting.

Earlier, the State Administration Coalition, which comprises the political forces forming the Iraqi government, announced an Iraqi initiative to invite neighboring countries and those concerned with the Syrian crisis to an urgent meeting in Baghdad.