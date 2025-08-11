Syrian energy minister arrives in Baghdad for oil, power talks

Syrian energy minister arrives in Baghdad for oil, power talks
2025-08-11T19:37:07+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir arrived in Baghdad on Monday to discuss bilateral energy cooperation, a Syrian source told Shafaq News, contradicting earlier media reports that his visit would begin Tuesday.

Al-Bashir’s trip follows his announcement last week of plans to study the rehabilitation of the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, a key link between northern Iraq and Syria’s Mediterranean coast. The project aims to boost joint energy projects and strengthen economic ties.

Speaking to Syria’s state news channel, al-Bashir also said daily electricity supply across Syria would soon reach 8–10 hours—a level not seen in decades.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon