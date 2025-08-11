Syrian energy minister arrives in Baghdad for oil, power talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir arrived in Baghdad on Monday to discuss bilateral energy cooperation, a Syrian source told Shafaq News, contradicting earlier media reports that his visit would begin Tuesday.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir, accompanied by assistant minister Ghiath Diab and a delegation, arrived in Iraq for official talks on water resource cooperation. The visit included meetings with Iraqi energy officials and focused on rehabilitating the Kirkuk to Baniyas… pic.twitter.com/yVZhWLOq6K — Levant24 (@Levant_24_) August 11, 2025

Al-Bashir’s trip follows his announcement last week of plans to study the rehabilitation of the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, a key link between northern Iraq and Syria’s Mediterranean coast. The project aims to boost joint energy projects and strengthen economic ties.

Speaking to Syria’s state news channel, al-Bashir also said daily electricity supply across Syria would soon reach 8–10 hours—a level not seen in decades.