Kirkuk–Baniyas Pipeline: Iraq’s direct oil lifeline to the Mediterranean

Amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and volatile global energy markets, Iraq and Syria are revisiting the prospect of reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline — a strategic export route that once carried Iraqi crude to the Mediterranean before decades of conflict and political rupture shut it down. Its restoration could give Baghdad a direct outlet to European markets, reducing dependence on Gulf ports and the Strait of Hormuz.

On August 9, Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammad al-Bashir announced plans to visit Iraq to discuss the rehabilitation of the line linking Iraq’s northern oilfields to Syria’s Baniyas terminal, in a step aimed at strengthening bilateral energy cooperation.

From Strategic Vision to Dormancy

The concept of a northern export route emerged in the 1930s but materialized after Iraq’s oil nationalization in 1972, as Baghdad sought to bypass Basra’s foreign-controlled terminals. Stretching 880 kilometers from the “K1” station in Kirkuk to the Syrian coast, the system included three parallel pipes, 12 to 30 inches in diameter, with key transit hubs such as “K3” in Haditha.

Designed to transport up to 1.4 million barrels per day, the line reached peak use in the 1980s, moving substantial volumes to Europe. Its operation was repeatedly interrupted — halted in 1982 when Syria sided with Iran during the Iran–Iraq War, reduced to minimal flows in the 1990s under UN sanctions, briefly restarted in 2000, and permanently shut after the 2003 US-led invasion left large sections in disrepair.

Northern Oil Industry and Strategic Stakes

The pipeline’s operator, the North Oil Company — established in 1927 as the Iraq Petroleum Company before nationalization — manages some of the Middle East’s oldest and richest oilfields, including Kirkuk, Bai Hassan, Jambur, Khabbaz.

Based in Kirkuk, the company currently produces 250,000–300,000 barrels per day but plans, in partnership with BP, to expand Kirkuk field output to 750,000 barrels. Such growth would require additional export capacity to relieve pressure on southern terminals.

Baghdad views the Kirkuk–Baniyas corridor as a tool to diversify routes, secure energy flows, and improve marketing flexibility. For Syria, it promises transit fees, increased port activity, and a renewed role as a regional energy hub.

“Its revival is not just an economic project — it is a strategic choice that will give Iraq greater maneuverability in marketing its crude and strengthen its energy security,” Iraqi Prime Minister’s financial advisor Mudhir Mohammad Saleh told Shafaq News.

Energy analyst Youssef Abdullah estimated the restored pipeline could handle 200,000–300,000 barrels per day, providing Iraq with a direct Mediterranean link and reducing reliance on the politically sensitive Strait of Hormuz. He added that the project could also serve as a foundation for broader Iraqi–Syrian cooperation in energy and transportation.

Rehabilitation Plans and Challenges

A senior North Oil Company official said an Iraqi delegation recently traveled to Syria to advance discussions, which covered:

-A full technical survey of the pipeline and related infrastructure.

-Formation of joint Iraqi–Syrian committees to assess security and technical requirements.

-A comprehensive rehabilitation plan, potentially including rerouted segments and upgraded pumping stations.

The official estimated the cost at $300–600 million, with possible financing from the federal budget, foreign partnerships, or regional investors.

Despite these efforts, obstacles remain significant: extensive infrastructure damage, security risks along the route, political complexities, and the need to navigate international sanctions on Syria. Analysts caution that while the project could attract foreign investment to Iraq’s northern energy sector, it may also face resistance from actors wary of engaging in sanctioned territories.

