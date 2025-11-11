International firm to assess revival of Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq and Syria have agreed to hire an international consulting firm to evaluate the possible revival of the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, which once connected Iraq’s northern fields to Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

According to a report from international advisory firm Consultancy, the decision follows high-level talks between the two governments and includes the formation of a joint technical committee to inspect the pipeline’s infrastructure, pumping systems, and rehabilitation requirements. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told Reuters the goal is to assess the pipeline and explore reactivation.

Built in 1952, the 800-kilometer line once transported up to 300,000 barrels per day before shutting down in 2003 due to war damage. Reopening it would give Iraq an alternative export route, reduce reliance on southern terminals near the Strait of Hormuz, and offer a shorter, more cost-effective path to European markets.

Analysts warn the project faces significant challenges, including regional instability, international sanctions, and reconstruction costs that could exceed $8 billion if capacity is expanded to 700,000 barrels per day. The consulting firm has not yet been named.

