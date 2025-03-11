Baghdad: Security forces leave Syrian Embassy

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Law Enforcement units withdrew from the vicinity of the Syrian Embassy in Baghdad, after fully securing the area without any recorded security threats or protests, a security source told Shafaq News.

The security forces had been deployed around the embassy in recent days as a precautionary measure in anticipation of any potential incidents coinciding with the escalation in Syria.

“The security forces will continue to monitor the situation in the area through regular patrols to ensure that no developments arise that may require further intervention,” the source clarified.