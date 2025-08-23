Syrian delegation visits Baghdad to pursue firefighting cooperation

Shafaq News – Damascus

A delegation from Syria’s Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management arrived in Baghdad to discuss cooperation on firefighting, an Iraqi embassy source in Damascus reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the delegation is led by Deputy Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Munir Mustafa, who will hold meetings with officials from Iraq’s Civil Defense and Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari.

In July 2025, wildfires broke out in Syria’s coastal region, destroying thousands of hectares of forest and farmland in Jabal al-Turkman. Iraq responded quickly by dispatching 20 fully equipped firefighting teams with engines and water tankers through the Al-Bukamal crossing to Latakia.

The Baghdad trip follows a similar visit to Lebanon to thank authorities there for their support in battling wildfires, with another stop planned in Qatar as part of a tour covering countries that assisted.