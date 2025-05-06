“Very Important” visit: Iraqi PM heads to Turkiye over PKK, Israeli attacks

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s upcoming visit to Turkiye is “very important,” as it will address Israel’s military operations in Syria and the ongoing presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an Iraqi lawmaker said Tuesday.

“The continued Israeli aggression and deep incursions into Syria will certainly top the agenda,” Mukhtar Al-Moussawi of Iraq’s Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee told Shafaq News. “These attacks pose a threat to the stability of the entire region.”

The PM will also press Turkish officials over the PKK’s operations and the Turkish military presence inside Iraqi territory. “This conflict threatens Iraq’s national security,” Al-Moussawi noted, adding that Al-Sudani is expected to push for ending Turkiye’s deployment through legal and diplomatic means.

Al-Sudani’s talks will also cover economic ties, particularly the $17B Development Road project linking the Gulf to Europe via Turkiye. He will renew demands for Iraq's full share of water, as climate pressures worsen and summer approaches.

Following the trip, the PM will reportedly be summoned to Iraq’s Parliament to present a detailed account of the outcomes.

On Monday, the Iraqi embassy in Ankara announced the arrival of a government delegation to prepare for this week’s visit. The two sides are expected to sign memoranda of understanding in several fields, including security, transport, planning, education, telecommunications, and industry.