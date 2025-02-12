Syrian FM to visit Baghdad soon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syrian Transitional Government Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, announced that he would visit Baghdad soon.

Al-Shibani revealed the planned visit at a panel during the 2025 World Government Summit in Abu Dhabi, confirming he had received an official invitation to visit Baghdad.

Since the fall of President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, diplomatic ties between Baghdad and Damascus have largely been frozen, with no senior-level meetings or visits recorded. The only notable exception was the trip of Iraqi intelligence chief Hamid Al-Shatri to Damascus.

Iraq has yet to take an official stance on Syria’s political transition and has not formally acknowledged Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s appointment as transitional leader, saying it is closely monitoring developments before making a decision.

In January, a government source told Shafaq News that Shibani was expected to visit Iraq.