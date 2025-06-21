Iraqi, Syrian FMs warn of regional chaos

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, in Istanbul to discuss regional tensions and bilateral relations, on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, Hussein cautioned that continued escalation threatens to plunge the Middle East into widespread chaos with heavy costs for all.

He also referred to Iraq’s initiative, presented during the recent emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers, which calls for the formation of an Arab-Islamic committee tasked with engaging all parties to broker a ceasefire and resume negotiations.

Both parties also reviewed political and economic developments in Syria and explored ways to strengthen cooperation.

In May, Al-Shibani visited Baghdad to represent Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the Arab Summit.