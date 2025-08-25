Syria accuses Israel of ‘war crimes’ in Gaza

Shafaq News – Jeddah

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani declared on Monday that Damascus “has never bowed” and remains firmly committed to defending Arab and Islamic causes, with Palestine at the forefront.

Speaking at an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, al-Shibani condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza, accusing its forces of committing “war crimes” by targeting homes, hospitals, and schools in defiance of international law and the UN Charter.

He stressed that Syria’s own experience with war deepens its solidarity with the Palestinian people and reinforces its “moral and humanitarian opposition” to Israeli aggression.

The OIC session—held at Saudi Arabia’s request—sought to unify Islamic and global positions against Israeli escalation, demand an immediate ceasefire, and expedite humanitarian relief to Gaza. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s campaign since October 7, 2023 has killed 62,744 Palestinians, wounded 158,259, and devastated critical civilian infrastructure.

Al-Shibani’s speech came amid Syrian-Israeli talks held in Paris on August 20 under US mediation, focusing on regional stability, non-interference in Syrian affairs, enforcement of the Suwayda ceasefire, and reactivation of the 1974 disengagement agreement.