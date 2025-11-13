Syria: We will not be dragged into Israel’s provocations

Shafaq News – London

Syria has avoided being drawn into Israeli “provocations” and continues to respond through diplomatic channels, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani said on Thursday.

Speaking at a panel discussion at Chatham House in London, al-Shaybani said Israel “plays a negative role in Syria and rejects the political changes underway."

Any future arrangement with Israel, he added, would only be considered within the broader framework of stabilizing Syria and rebuilding state institutions.

The remarks follow transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Washington, where he revealed ongoing direct negotiations with Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Israel continues regular airstrikes and incursions into Syrian territory, particularly around Quneitra near the occupied Golan Heights, targeting sites allegedly linked to Iran-backed groups.