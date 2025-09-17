Israel–Syria negotiations: Demilitarized zones and no-fly areas proposed

Shafaq News – Syria / Middle East / London

On Wednesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani met Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in London with US envoy Tom Barrack to discuss Israel’s latest proposal for a security agreement.

The proposal includes security arrangements and the demilitarization of areas stretching from southwest of Damascus to the Israeli border, Israeli Channel 12 reported, quoting sources. The framework under discussion is designed to replace the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two countries, which collapsed after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government and Israel’s takeover of the buffer zone.

Modeled on the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty in Sinai, the Israeli plan envisions dividing the area southwest of Damascus into three zones with restrictions on troop numbers, weapons, and deployments, the sources pointed out, adding that the proposal also calls for expanding the buffer zone along the border by two kilometers on the Syrian side.

In the strip closest to Israel, Syrian forces would be limited to police and internal security units, with heavy weapons and military formations prohibited. The plan further designates the entire area southwest of Damascus as a no-fly zone for the Syrian Air Force, while preserving an aerial corridor for potential Israeli action against Iranian targets. In exchange, Israel offered a gradual withdrawal from Syrian territories it controls, while insisting on retaining a presence at the “Crown of Mount Hermon” under any future agreement.

It was the third meeting between Dermer and al-Shibani under the sponsorship of the US administration.