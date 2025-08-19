Syria, Israel explore de-escalation in US-brokered Paris talks

Shafaq News – Paris

On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held talks in Paris with an Israeli delegation on regional stability and developments in southern Syria, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The discussions, conducted under US mediation, focused on de-escalation, non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, monitoring the ceasefire in Suwayda Province, and reactivating the 1974 disengagement agreement. The meeting was the second this month between al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Axios reported that the Trump administration is seeking to use these contacts to broker an arrangement allowing humanitarian aid to flow from Israel into Suwayda through a dedicated corridor for the Druze community.

Earlier, al-Shaibani met in Amman with US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, where they agreed to form a Syrian-Jordanian-US working group to support ceasefire efforts and pursue a broader resolution to the Syrian conflict.